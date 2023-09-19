Two Students Caught After Making Multiple Bomb Threats To Mooresville Schools

MOORESVILLE – Parents in Mooresville can sleep a little easier after police were able to identify the source behind multiple bomb threats to schools this month.

“If you don’t get everyone out, we’re gonna blow up the school. If you don’t cancel school for the rest of the year, we’re gonna blow up the school,” said Ron Campurciani, Mooresville Police Chief.

These were the words two siblings used when calling in bomb threats to Selma Burke Middle School and East Mooresville Intermediate School multiple times this month.

“The M.O’s were similar, the wording was similar, what they said was similar, but we can’t say it’s nothing in the off chance this might be the real one,” says Campurciani.

The first call was on September 5th during a teacher work day for the Mooresville Graded School District. School resource officers cleared the campus and search dogs went to work.

The school district has a strong plan of action, when things like this occur.

The second call on September 14th was more hectic since students were on campus.

Tanae McLean is the Chief Communications Officer for Mooresville Graded School District tells WCCB’s Emma Mondo that the second call happened at drop off time at one school, while the other was already in school and in their seats.

District leaders evacuated both schools and canceled classes for the day.

The third threat happened Monday morning, again, at Selma Brook Middle.

“The students were scared, and were also scared. We are responsible for 6,000 students in this district so when something like this happens it’s obviously worrisome for us,” said McLean.

The students used an app to make the calls anonymously, but Mooresville detectives were still able to track them down.

Chief Campurciani has a word of warning for anyone contemplating making these types of threats.

“If you think we can’t get into these apps, if you think we aren’t gonna find your IP address, if you think it’s going to end up at some internet cafe in Romania, you’re wrong.”