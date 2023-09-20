CMPD: Suspect Arrested For Shooting Jogger in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man has been arrested for shooting a jogger in South Charlotte in the afternoon on Sunday, September 17th, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officers responded to an Aggravated Assault call that occurred at approximately 2:17 along Sharon Road. The victim was jogging along the road when the suspect, Stephen Damonta Montgomery, unexpectedly opened fire, striking the victim in the hand and right calf, according to a news release. Police say a vehicle passing by at the time was also struck, but no one in the car suffered any injuries.

The victim was quickly treated by medical personnel where they were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, police approached Montgomery at the corner of Sharon Road and Woodhaven Road where police say he started resisting arrest. Officers struggled to apprehend Montgomery before they were able to safely take him into custody, according to a news release.

Montgomery has been charged with the following from the incident: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Robbery with a Dangerous Object, Assault on a Government Official, Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.