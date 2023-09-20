“Kick Childhood Cancer” Match For Charlotte FC Honors 3 Year Old Little Girl

CHARLOTTE –Three year old Ellie Bottone loves to read, do art and dance to Taylor Swift.

“She’s so fun. Always has fun. Always dancing, singing, playing,” says her mother, Emily.

And she does all of that despite being in active treatment for leukemia.

“She was feeling really lethargic for a period of time last year,” said her mother. “We ended up taking her to the emergency room on November 21st of 2022, and she was diagnosed that night.”

Tonight, she’s getting the chance of a lifetime; to be the honorary captain at the Charlotte FC game for their “kick childhood cancer” match.

Lea Gaddy is the Senior Communications Specialist for Atrium Health Levine Children’s. She told WCCB’s Emma Mondo why Charlotte FC hosts this game.

“This is an MLS activation that they do every year to help raise awareness and funds to fight childhood cancer.”

Using her love for art, Ellie was also able to help create the match giveaway items.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance received a specially designed scarf inspired by Ellie’s love of soccer balls, smiley faces, and rainbows.

This bright and bubbly little girl was able to place the game ball at the start of the match, cheers coming her way from all directions as she represents all the kids at Levine Children’s Hospital.

“We’re lucky to be here,” said Ellie’s father, Louis. “The real stars are the doctors and nurses who made it possible for us to be here, so we’re just happy to represent everyone else going through the same scenario as us.”

Levine’s oncology teammates got to hold the center circle banner during the pre-match ceremonies- while Atrium Health teammate Willie Davis sang the national anthem.

The game was even live streamed back to the hospital so patients can watch who couldn’t make it to Bank of America.