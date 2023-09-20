Watching The Southeast Coast For Possible Subtropical Development

The National Hurricane Center is watching the southeastern coast as an area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week. As of Wednesday evening, there is a low chance of subtropical development over the next 7 days. There is still a lot of uncertainty in models regarding timing and location. The greatest impacts will be toward the coast including gusty wind, high surf, high rip current risk and rain. Locally, some rain is possible late Friday through Saturday. We will see more clouds, cooler temperatures and gusty wind.

We will have a better idea on what this system will do once it develops.