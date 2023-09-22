One Person Dead In York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Highway 901 near Pinetuck Lane early Friday morning in York County.

The crash happened after the driver of a 2004 Jeep Cherokee went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the backseat of the vehicle was killed in the crash, according to authorities. The driver was not injured and front seat passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.