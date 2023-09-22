Sneaker Thieves In Mooresville Uncover Robberies In The Metro Area

MOORESVILLE – The Mooresville Police Department is playing no games when it comes to robberies.

Chief Frank Falzone and the department received word of this man, Alex Gerardo Pavon, stealing 1,500 dollars worth of Nike shoes from a local Kohls department store on September 14th.

“One of our patrol officers took the report and began investigating the incident,” said Falzone.

Mooresville PD decided to have a little fun with releasing the information to the public. They’re Facebook post saying quote “A nice new pair of shoes can really change your life outlook, and maybe that means feeling like you don’t have to pay. With that sassy look you gave the security camera, we know you were feeling good!”

“Whether its through good professional fun and humor or otherwise, no bad deed will go unsolved, I can promise you that,” said Falzone.

This clever post came from Megan Suber, the police departments public information officer. She tells WCCB’s Emma Mondo that clever posts reach bigger audiences, and boy, was she right.

Over 5,000 likes, 5,000 shares and 1,000comments.

“We look to agencies in the area and across the nation to see what has worked for them to connect with their community, their residents, and to get information out there,” Said Suber.

Turns out, this ring was bigger than anyone knew.

Eight total robberies all across the metro area, totaling over 11,000 dollars stolen in sneaker form.

But, thanks to Mooresville’s clever post, more jurisdictions are coming forward to locate these criminals.

“That was just proof that we made the right choice in putting this post out like we did,” said Suber. “We got the info from our community and it was useful and helped us make those connections not only in our department but other agencies around and the more we can share info and make connections in a multi jurisdictional case like this, the more likely we make arrests and close the case.”

Both suspects in the Mooresville robbery are still at large, as well as the suspects in other jurisdictions.

IF you know anything, contact the Mooresville Police Department. nwe