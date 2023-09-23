Comfy Start to Fall

Happy first day of fall, y’all! Tropical Storm Ophelia may have been the first named storm to make landfall in North Carolina in over three years, but it won’t be a memorable system for the Charlotte area. Sunny skies and comfy highs in the 70s and 80s return to the forecast on Sunday as Ophelia clears out to our northeast. The good times roll into fall’s first workweek, but our time in the sunshine will be fleeting. An all-too-familiar chilly and soggy pattern crashes back into the Carolinas by midweek.

A powerful area of high pressure sets up over eastern Canada and the U.S. Northeast over the next few days, pumping in much cooler air from that direction. The infamous cold air damming (CAD) phenomenon will begin to take shape as we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday, as cooler air from the northeast traps itself up against the Appalachian Mountains. Further complicating the forecast will be a plume of moisture riding over a ridge to our west, bringing scattered showers into the middle portions of the week ahead. For now, expect highs to end up 10-15º below average in the 50s, 60s, and 70s beginning Tuesday into next weekend.

Tonight: Clouds clear out. Cooler. Low: 58°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Comfy sunshine. High: 81°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Another lovely day. High: 84°. Wind: Light.