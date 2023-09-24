Fleeting Sunshine Lingers Into Workweek

The second day of fall has been much better than the first, but don’t expect our newfound sunshine to last very long. That said, the good times will continue into the start of the workweek as highs warm deeper into the 70s and 80s. Clouds will build in overnight as we head into our Tuesday as a stalled boundary begins to set up shop over the Carolinas. Overcast skies, sporadic showers and cold air damming in from the northeast will keep temperatures 10-15º below average Tuesday through Thursday.

While significant rain chances make themselves at home in the heart of the workweek ahead, projected totals don’t look particularly high. Most communities should pick up fewer than a half-inch over the next seven days. Sunshine does its best to work its way back into the forecast as we head into fall’s second weekend. Highs should return to near-normal values in the upper 60s and 70s into next Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Variable clouds. A bit milder. Low: 62°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly sunny with more clouds late. High: 84°. Wind: Light.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 66°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Overcast with patchy drizzle. High: 75°. Wind: NE 5-10.