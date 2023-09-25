2024 Toyota Sienna Vs Grand Highlander: Choosing The Best Vehicle For Your Family 

Is your family looking for a new ride? We at Toyota of N Charlotte understand every family is different and love to offer great options that accommodate your needs and lifestyle. Two amazing new SUV options are the 2024 Toyota Sienna and the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander – here’s all the info you need to decide which one is best for you!

Sienna vs Grand Highlander Performance Features

2024 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid: 2.5L D-4S injection

AWD available

245 horsepower + 36/36 mpg

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Gasoline and hybrid options

2.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged gas engine

Hybrid or Hybrid Max powertrains (Hybrid Max turbocharged)

Gas engine: 265 horsepower + 21/28 mpg

Hybrid engine: 245 horsepower + 36/32 mpg

Hybrid Max engine : 362 horsepower + 26/27 mpg

Comparison:

The N Charlotte Toyota Sienna offers only a hybrid engine, but this engine does get better fuel efficiency than the Grand Highlander. The Grand Highlander also features more powertrain options and more horsepower which could be beneficial for driving time.

Sienna vs Grand Highlander Interior/Versatility

2024 Toyota Sienna

33.5 cubic feet of cargo space with all seats occupied

Seats up to 8 people

Second-row captain’s chairs with ottomans

Second and third-row seats recline

Fabric, SofTex, or leather-trimmed interiors are available

Hands-free power liftgate available

Dual power sliding doors available

Up to 18 cup holders

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

20.6 cubic feet of cargo space with all seats occupied

Seats up to 8 people

Second-row captain’s chairs

Second and third-row seats recline

SofTex, leather, Ultrasuede, and leather-trimmed interiors available

A hands-free power liftgate available

13 cupholders

Comparison:

Overall, the Toyota of N Charlotte 2024 Sienna offers a more versatile interior that is more child friendly for entertaining (and more cupholders!). However, the Grand Highlander is still a great option with plenty of space for kiddos and cargo, and the third row would be just as comfortable for adults.

Sienna vs Grand Highlander Tech & Safety Features

2024 Toyota Sienna

9-inch touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL

10 airbags and an Advanced Airbag System

Panoramic view monitor with 360-degree view

Star Safety System and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

4-5 LATCH locations

Driver Easy Speak

1080 HD Entertainment Center with wireless headphones

Qi wireless charging

10-inch Color Head-Up Display

1 USB media port and 6 USB charge ports

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

8 airbags and an Advanced Airbag System

Panoramic view monitor with 360-degree view

Star Safety System and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

4-5 LATCH locations

Traffic Jam Assist

User Profile Face Identification

Qi wireless charging

10-inch Color Head-Up Display

7 USB-C ports and two 12V outlets

Digital Key capability with Remote Connect

12.3-inch touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL premium audio

Comparison:

Both of these N Charlotte Toyotas are extremely safe and feature the latest and greatest vehicle technology. The Sienna’s tech features are focused more on convenience and keeping the little ones entertained with elements like Driver Easy Speak and the 1080 HD Entertainment Center. The Highlander features some better safety technology like the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and Traffic Jam Assist, which is great for a family vehicle.

Sienna vs Grand Highlander Exterior Features

2024 Toyota Sienna

Dual power sliding doors

10 different paint colors

LED lighting, a tow hitch, rocker panels, 17-20-inch wheels, roof rails, a spoiler, and a power moonroof with a sliding sunshade

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

7 different paint colors

18-20-inch wheels, LED lighting, roof rails, a spoiler, and a panoramic power roof

Comparison:

When it comes to the style of these vehicles, both are great! It really comes down to your family’s preference (minivan vs SUV).

Sienna vs Grand Highlander Price

2024 Toyota Sienna

Starting MSRP $36,886

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Starting MSRP $43,070

Comparison:

The Grand Highlander is a bit more expensive, but it comes with more high-tech options and models to choose from!

Visit Toyota of N Charlotte for More Information on Family SUVs

Ready to drive home in one of these awesome family vehicles? Toyota of N Charlotte has you covered! Stop by 13429 Statesville Road to buy yours today! Just take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.