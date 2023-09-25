2024 Toyota Sienna Vs Grand Highlander: Choosing The Best Vehicle For Your Family 

Is your family looking for a new ride? We at Toyota of N Charlotte understand every family is different and love to offer great options that accommodate your needs and lifestyle. Two amazing new SUV options are the 2024 Toyota Sienna and the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander – here’s all the info you need to decide which one is best for you!
Sienna vs Grand Highlander Performance Features
2024 Toyota Sienna
- Hybrid: 2.5L D-4S injection
- AWD available
- 245 horsepower + 36/36 mpg
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- Gasoline and hybrid options
- 2.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged gas engine
- Hybrid or Hybrid Max powertrains (Hybrid Max turbocharged)
- Gas engine: 265 horsepower + 21/28 mpg
- Hybrid engine: 245 horsepower + 36/32 mpg
- Hybrid Max engine: 362 horsepower + 26/27 mpg
Comparison:
The N Charlotte Toyota Sienna offers only a hybrid engine, but this engine does get better fuel efficiency than the Grand Highlander. The Grand Highlander also features more powertrain options and more horsepower which could be beneficial for driving time.
Sienna vs Grand Highlander Interior/Versatility
2024 Toyota Sienna
- 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space with all seats occupied
- Seats up to 8 people
- Second-row captain’s chairs with ottomans
- Second and third-row seats recline
- Fabric, SofTex, or leather-trimmed interiors are available
- Hands-free power liftgate available
- Dual power sliding doors available
- Up to 18 cup holders
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space with all seats occupied
- Seats up to 8 people
- Second-row captain’s chairs
- Second and third-row seats recline
- SofTex, leather, Ultrasuede, and leather-trimmed interiors available
- A hands-free power liftgate available
- 13 cupholders
Comparison:
Overall, the Toyota of N Charlotte 2024 Sienna offers a more versatile interior that is more child friendly for entertaining (and more cupholders!). However, the Grand Highlander is still a great option with plenty of space for kiddos and cargo, and the third row would be just as comfortable for adults.
Sienna vs Grand Highlander Tech & Safety Features
2024 Toyota Sienna
- 9-inch touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL
- 10 airbags and an Advanced Airbag System
- Panoramic view monitor with 360-degree view
- Star Safety System and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
- Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert
- 4-5 LATCH locations
- Driver Easy Speak
- 1080 HD Entertainment Center with wireless headphones
- Qi wireless charging
- 10-inch Color Head-Up Display
- 1 USB media port and 6 USB charge ports
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- 8 airbags and an Advanced Airbag System
- Panoramic view monitor with 360-degree view
- Star Safety System and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
- Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert
- 4-5 LATCH locations
- Traffic Jam Assist
- User Profile Face Identification
- Qi wireless charging
- 10-inch Color Head-Up Display
- 7 USB-C ports and two 12V outlets
- Digital Key capability with Remote Connect
- 12.3-inch touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL premium audio
Comparison:
Both of these N Charlotte Toyotas are extremely safe and feature the latest and greatest vehicle technology. The Sienna’s tech features are focused more on convenience and keeping the little ones entertained with elements like Driver Easy Speak and the 1080 HD Entertainment Center. The Highlander features some better safety technology like the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and Traffic Jam Assist, which is great for a family vehicle.
Sienna vs Grand Highlander Exterior Features
2024 Toyota Sienna
- Dual power sliding doors
- 10 different paint colors
- LED lighting, a tow hitch, rocker panels, 17-20-inch wheels, roof rails, a spoiler, and a power moonroof with a sliding sunshade
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- 7 different paint colors
- 18-20-inch wheels, LED lighting, roof rails, a spoiler, and a panoramic power roof
Comparison:
When it comes to the style of these vehicles, both are great! It really comes down to your family’s preference (minivan vs SUV).
Sienna vs Grand Highlander Price
2024 Toyota Sienna
- Starting MSRP $36,886
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- Starting MSRP $43,070
Comparison:
The Grand Highlander is a bit more expensive, but it comes with more high-tech options and models to choose from!
Visit Toyota of N Charlotte for More Information on Family SUVs
Ready to drive home in one of these awesome family vehicles? Toyota of N Charlotte has you covered! Stop by 13429 Statesville Road to buy yours today! Just take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.