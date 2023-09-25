Mother, Son Accused of Embezzling $47K From Clients Via Insurance Claims

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A mother and son from Huntersville were each charged with four counts of felony embezzlement, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance. The two were arrested on Monday, September 25th.

The mother, Tracie Michelle Famber, and the son, Terrance Antoine Hunter, have been accused of misappropriating $47,106.06 worth of insurance payments from four different clients, according to the NCDOI. Special agents from the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigation Division have accused the two of accepting insurance payments from the four victims to fix their roofs and never followed through.

The embezzlement allegedly took place on July 13th of last year.

Famber and Hunter agreed to be let go on a written promise that they would appear in court at a later date.

If you suspect embezzlement, insurance fraud or any other white-collar crimes, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.