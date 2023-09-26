Car Explosion Sends One Person To Hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC — A car explosion turned into a house fire in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. One person was sent to the hospital and treated for burns.

The fire happened at the 7000 block of Wandering Creek Drive around 1 o’clock.

Diego Ledbetter lives next door to the home where the fire occurred. . His video shows the driver running out of the car after the explosion. A man runs out in disbelief. Ledbetter then gave his neighbor a fire extinguisher but it was too late. At that point, the fire had consumed the car.

Ledbetter called 9-1-1. He says dispatch had county firefighters sent, even though a city run station was just around the block.

“I’m like ma’am, call Pleasant Grove, they are right here. They can save this man’s house. So, I just hung up the phone and got on the phone and called Pleasant Grove,” continues Ledbetter, “he got here and put this thing out so it wouldn’t burn my house down.

Ledbetter’s siding boiled over but the damage to his home appears to be superficial. His neighbor can’t say the same.

“That man lost a lot today. I just hate it for his family. He’s got three kids,” said Ledbetter of his neighbor.

Ledbetter tells WCCB the woman in the car suffered third degree burns.