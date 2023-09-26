Lancaster Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

LANCASTER, S.C. – A 42-year-old man from Lancaster has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Matthew Wilbanks Hall pleaded guilty to third-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor charge in front of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, according to a press release.

This investigation began when Lancaster Police responded to an unrelated road rage incident. The police examined Hall’s cellphone for the road rage investigation, but found files of child sexual abuse material, which led to the police acquiring a search warrant for Hall’s Lancaster home.

At Hall’s residence, police found multiple electronic devices that contained files of child sexual abuse material, which he later admitted to being responsible for.

Hall was sentenced five years in prison by Judge Coble. With the 905 days he’s already served, his sentence time from this point will be just over two and a half years.

He will be required to register as a sex offender once released.