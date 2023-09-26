Last Supermoon of 2023 Rises This Week

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — This harvest Moon will rise this week and will be the last supermoon of the year.

A ‘supermoon’ occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. This allows the Moon to appear slightly brighter and larger than a regular full Moon.

The Moon will appear full Thursday evening, but will be at its fullest at 5:57 AM EDT Friday, September 29th.

In the days before tractor lights, the bright light of the full Moon would allow farmers to work on their harvest late into the night. They would also use the Harvest Moon as a signal that it was peak harvest time.