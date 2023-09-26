Stands Cleared After Fight Breaks Out At Harding University High Football Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chaos erupts at a CMS Friday night high school football game.

Officials cleared the stands at Harding University High School after a fight broke out at the homecoming game against North Meck.

“I’m just kinda like frozen, like I don’t know what to do,” says former CMS teacher Annette Albright.

Albright attended Friday night’s homecoming game with her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s sister, when she says the fight suddenly broke out just after half time.

“And when I turned around, I saw the principal going up and getting into the altercation, and he was grabbing people and people were swinging. And I saw him go down. And that’s when I was kinda like that’s your principal. Stop,” she says.

Albright says the fight went on for two or three minutes, before police broke it up.

Officials cleared the stands and the game resumed without any fans in the attendance.

A police report lists three victims: a 19-year-old female with minor injuries and 19-year-old and 15-year-old males who were not hurt.

Harding Principal Glenn Starnes II released a statement reading in part, “What I witnessed last night was an embarrassment to our community and does not align with the values of excellence held at our school.”

Albright, who is a former CMS teacher, says the district needs to do more to reassure parents and students about safety on campus.

“It’s not just enough to say our schools are safe. What are you doing to ensure that our schools are safe?” she asks.