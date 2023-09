1/22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local artist Kelly Lucarelli shared art pieces and dazzling jewelry in the her newly opened gallery in downtown Fort Mill.

The grand opening event was held on September 16th at the Luca Studio and Gallery located at 118 Academy Street Suite 105 in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Get full details on the new gallery by visiting www.lucastudioandgallery.com.