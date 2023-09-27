Charlotte Man With Loaded Gun At Transit Center Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a Charlotte man to 10 years in prison for possessing a stolen firearm at the Charlotte Transportation Center on East Trade Street, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents and a sentencing hearing, Everett Jamal Taite, 30, encountered law enforcement in a public restroom at the Charlotte Transportation Center on October 4, 2022 where police officers say they saw Taite holding a small bag of cocaine.

When confronted by law enforcement, Taite allegedly attempted to put the bag of cocaine in his book bag before failing to comply with police officers, resisting arrest, striking an officer in the face, and saying he had a gun. Officers say they found a reportedly stolen loaded .45 caliber pistol in Taite’s waistband.

According to court documents, Taite pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm earlier this year on April 17th. Taite remains in custody and will be transported to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Taite was previously convicted in state court for conspiracy to commit common law robbery, two felony counts of breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following his decade-long sentence, Taite will require three years of supervised release.