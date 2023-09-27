Hurricane Ian: Recovery Continues One Year Later

1/11

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — Thursday, September 28th marks 1 year since hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.

The category 4 storm is one of America’s deadliest hurricanes since 1980 and is the 3rd costliest hurricane on record.

In the United States, Ian was responsible for at least 156 fatalities.

The storm caused an estimated 113 billion dollars worth of total damage according to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

One year later and communities are still recovering.