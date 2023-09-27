Tasty Tuesday: Duke Dry Bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re back for another Tasty Tuesday! Today we’re featuring the Duke Mansion and its new dry bar.

The mansion just became one of the first event venues in the region to offer a dry bar, with nearly a dozen non-alcoholic beverages that deliciously mimic their alcoholic counterparts. Participants in the mansion’s public events, such as their concert series and upcoming Halloween Party, will have the chance to try out the dry bar along with guests at private events.

For tickets to the Halloween Party, you can visit the Duke Mansion website or EventBrite.com.