Two Chase Suspects Arrested In Iredell County

IREDALE COUNTY – The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office have caught two suspects that were involved in a car chase on Interstate 77 North on Wednesday, September 27th.

The car chase ended on Olin Loop Road near I-77 mile marker 59 before the suspects started to run on foot. Both suspects were spotted and taken into custody with canine units and drones helping apprehend the two.

The names of the suspects have yet to be determined.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.