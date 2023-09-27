Virus Season Peaks Soon – Are You Prepared?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The shift from a spicy summer to a more favorable fall has been nice, but the arrival of cooler and drier air may come at a price.

“This is a great time to get your flu vaccine,” Dr. Martez Prince with Premier Pharmacy & Wellness Center tells us.

Dr. Prince wants to make sure you know the difference between simple allergies – and something more sinister.

“Any time that a fever is lasting greater than 24 hours, and you’re trying to get that fever down, you’re taking Tylenol, or you’re taking ibuprofen, or cold-and-flu symptom medications, and it’s still prolonging more than 24 hours after taking those medications, I would say it’s a good time to seek medical attention.”

But prevention is the best policy.

The best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from this flu season is just to roll up your sleeves… and get the shot.

Dr. Prince says this simple action may just save your life this season.

“Even though it doesn’t prevent you from getting the flu 100%, it does help your body recover or fight off the flu virus a lot quicker, so your chances of survival are a lot quicker if you’re vaccinated.”

And it could even save the life of someone you love.

“Every vaccinated individual we have means that we help to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus… So, it keeps the hospital open for those individuals that may contract the virus and need extensive medical care.”

Vaccinated or not, should you get the virus, Dr. Prince says staying hydrated, getting rest, and taking over-the-counter medicines can help shorten your recovery time.

And, of course…

“You definitely want to reduce your contact with other individuals and make sure that you’re cleaning your surfaces.”

South Carolina has already reported its first death in what could be a very long flu season ahead. So remember, now is the time to start taking steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu and other viruses before the holiday gatherings begin.