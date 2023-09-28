All Clear Given After Bomb Threat Causes Evacuations At Mecklenburg County Courthouse

The Latest:

Officials have reopened the Mecklenburg County Courthouse after authorities did not find anything following a thorough search of the building due to a bomb threat, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bomb threat at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse resulted in evacuations as deputies and K9 units are conducting a thorough search of the building, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

There has been a bomb threat at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. As a result, we have evacuated the courthouse and our deputies and K9 units are now conducting a thorough search. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/6Q1pA3uyQy — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) September 28, 2023

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area until the search is complete. Updates can be found by following the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on X, formerly known as Twitter, by clicking HERE.

