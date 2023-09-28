Gaston County Police Used Drone To Help Rescue, Arrest Suspect Stuck In Tree

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — What began as a chase quickly turned into a dramatic rescue for law enforcement in Gaston County. On Sunday, September 24th, Gaston County Police’s Community Policing Division located 32-year-old Patrick Christian Swann in the area of Morgan Rd in Mt Holly.

Swann had outstanding warrants for Resist, Delay, Obstruct a Public Officer & orders for arrest for Failure to Appear. When officers arrived, Swann quickly ran from officers and fled into a nearby wooded area. Gaston County Police K9, Panenka, tracked Swann 2-miles through the woods and eventually located him hiding approximately 35-feet high in a tree, deep inside the woods.

Once located, Swann refused to come down, but after several hours of negotiations, Swann informed officers he did not think he could safely climb down out of the tree. Firefighters from the East Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Holly Fire Department and Gastonia Fire Department assisted in the rescue of Swann. For the safety of everyone on scene, Gaston County Police’s Drone Unit responded to utilize the drone to verify Swann did not have weapons while still in the tree. Firefighters also utilized the drone footage to determine their safest rescue options.

After hours of hard work, Swann was safely back on the ground and arrested. Swann is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $27,500 bond.