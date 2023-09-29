CCSO: Mother And Daughter Arrested After Fighting Student At Chester County High School

CHESTER COUNTY – A Chester County High School student and her mother have been arrested after fighting another student in the school bathroom, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, September 27 around 1:15 p.m. a physical altercation occurred between two students. Ashley Gregory, 18, was involved in a fight with a juvenile student, according to a news release.

Deputies say the mother, 45-year-old Jennifer Gregory, entered the school office while on her phone and proceeded to walk down the hall to the bathroom. Ashley and Jennifer Gregory reportedly engaged in a fight with the juvenile student.

Deputies say the altercation was quickly taken under control by school officials. Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested and charged Jennifer Gregory and Ashley Gregory. Their charges include the following:

Jennifer Gregory :

assault By Mob

disturbing School

Ashley Gregory