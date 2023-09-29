Charlotte Mother, Daughter Fighting To Recover Two Weeks After Vicious Dog Attack

CHARLOTTE – Jackie Okitapoy and her daughter, Hanyange Yodi were viciously attacked by two dogs near their home near Mallard Glen Drive in University City.

Okitapoy was released from the hospital this week. She must now learn to walk again, and undergo months of physical therapy. Yodi, who is also recovering from dozens of bite marks, must now take care of her mother. Neither mother nor daughter can work due to the severity of their injuries.

CMPD says the owner of the two Cane Corso Mix dogs was walking them on a leash when the dogs escaped and ran away. The dogs were euthanized, and their owner received two citations. Yodi says that punishment isn’t harsh enough.

“I just feel like we have to walk away with no help, no nothing, we haven’t heard from her,” says Hanyange Yodi, dog attack victim.

If you’d like to help the family with expenses, click on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-rehabilitation-and-relocation?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer

PREVIOUS STORY ——————————————-

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD’s Animal Care and Control division is investigating a dog attack that occurred on Monday, September 18th, 2023 near Mallard Glen Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Animal Care and Control responded to a call in regards to an attack involving two Cane Corso mix dogs. According to a report, the owner lost control of the dogs while walking them and they escaped out of sight.

The report states that the escaped dogs attacked two adult female victims who were family members. Police say the victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Animal Care and Control apprehended the dogs, who were euthanized and testing revealed the dogs did not have the current rabies vaccinations. The dogs’ owner received two citations.