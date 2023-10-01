CATS Announces October Service Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will adjust several routes to improve rider experience and on-time performance.

Route 74x Union County Express will no longer service the Monroe stop. The bus service will now begin and end at the Union Towne Center Shopping Park and Ride located at 5850 E. Hwy 74 in Indian Trail. More information on that change can be found at RideTransit.org.

The following routes will be adjusted for various reasons to improve quality of service:

Route 7 will see a minor schedule adjustment.

will see a minor schedule adjustment. Route 11 will see schedule adjustments for Amtrak trips to better accommodate the train’s arrival and departure times.

will see schedule adjustments for Amtrak trips to better accommodate the train’s arrival and departure times. Route 63x and 77x will be adding an earlier afternoon trip at 3:20 p.m. and will see slight adjustments to the remaining evening trip times.

will be adding an earlier afternoon trip at 3:20 p.m. and will see slight adjustments to the remaining evening trip times. Route 290 will see minor trip time adjustments for on-time performance.

Please refer to the individual route schedules for more information. For real-time bus tracking, download the CATS-Pass app.

For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).