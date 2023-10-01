Investigation Underway After Two People Are Shot At Apartment Complex In Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. – An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an apartment complex on the evening of Saturday, September 30th.

Police responded to a call at the Sabal Point Apartments near Lancaster Highway a little after 9 p.m. Officers were initially dispatched to the complex due to a fight in progress, but say the call quickly evolved into a shots fired call, according to the Pineville Police Department. It was reported that after shots were fired, multiple cars fled the area.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, both on two different ends of the complex, officers say. Both victims were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, after processing several crimes and interviewing witnesses, police say the evidence supports that the shooting was not done in random nature.

This is a developing story.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 704-889-TIPS.