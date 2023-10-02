Charlotte Mother Donates Autism Books To Elementary School Hoping To Inspire Acceptance

CHARLOTTE, NC — A 6-year-old boy is the inspiration for a great cause to get books into schools that include characters with autism.

“Max covers his ears and Daniel remember some things are too loud for Max even if it sounds OK to him,” Rebecca Tarrant reads to her son Jackson.

Jackson Tarrant has non-speaking autism. Rebecca Tarrant noticed the books Jackson was bringing home from Reedy Creek Elementary didn’t represent her son.

Tarrant went in front of the school board over the summer to change that.

“They said they didn’t have the funds. We decided to raise the money ourselves through our nonprofit Autism Kids,” explained Tarrant.

On Monday, Tarrant donated 22 board approved books with the main character having autism. She hopes to donate 500 books throughout all CMS elementary schools.

“Bringing stories into our classrooms about the actual students who are sitting in your room, just is priceless,” said Reedy Creek Principal Rachel Corn.

Corn explained the books will not be part of the curriculum this year but she’s hopeful teachers can figure out a way to incorporate them into the classroom.

“We spend every morning doing what we call social, emotional learning,” continues Corn, “it’s the perfect time for our classrooms to be able to take this new set of books that they are receiving help to engage in students in the class and learn more about their fellow classmates.”

Tarrant’s vision for these inclusive books is to start conversations in the classroom that continue at home.

“We hope the books can spread acceptance and cut back on bullying,” said Tarrant.

If you would to help Tarrant reach her goal of 500 books, you can donate to her GoFundMe.