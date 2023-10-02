Suspect Arrested After Armed Bank Robbery In University City Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested one suspect after an armed bank robbery in the University City area on Monday morning.

On October 1st around 9 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the U.S. Bank on University City Boulevard.

Officers said the suspect robbed the bank at gunpoint, stealing an unknown amount of money before leaving the premises in a vehicle.

According to the CMPD, they spotted the suspect’s vehicle shortly thereafter in the 6200 block of North Tryon Street before the suspect fled the vehicle into a nearby building, allowing officers to set up a perimeter and attempt to make contact.

Police said the suspect then attempted to flee from the building before officers took the subject into custody. Police added that they found a firearm and cash on the suspect.

The suspect’s name and charges have yet to be released.

More information to come. Check back for updates.