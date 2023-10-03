Monster High 2 Premieres On Thursday

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year – new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever. The movie will also introduce new character Toralei (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.

The sequel follows the success of Monster High The Movie, which debuted on Oct. 6, 2022 and became the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its launch week.