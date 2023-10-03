Steve Wilkos Celebrates 30 Years In Television

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Steve began his television career in 1994 as Jerry Springer’s bodyguard. After 30 years of a close friendship, Steve fondly memorializes the late Talk Show legend, Jerry Springer, by saying, “Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life. Everything I have today I owe to Jerry.”

Starting Fall of 2023, “The Steve Wilkos Show” is the second longest running syndicated daytime talk show in current production. Wilkos has been praised for raising awareness about social issues, such as substance abuse and domestic violence.