CMPD’S Lieutenant R. Jenkins Enjoys A Cup Of Coffee With Rising

Rising's Lawrence Gilligan Talks With CMPD'S Lieutenant R. Jenkins In A New Episode Of Cup Of Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- For national cup of coffee with a cop day, I met with CMPD’s Lieutenant R. Jenkins. We discuss why he joined the force after college as well as how much change he has seen in Charlotte growing up here. Jenkins a stand-out basketball player at North Meck HS and Wingate tells me why becoming a police officer was the right career move for him.