Expert Analysis On Trump & Hunter Biden Court Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former President Donald Trump says he will be back inside of a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday, as the civil trial against him moves forward. The judge overseeing the case criticized Trump, and issued a gag order after the former president attacked the judge’s clerk in a social media post. He ordered Trump to delete the post, and for all parties to not speak publicly about any members of court staff. The judge warned failure to follow the gag order will result in serious sanctions.

Meantime, Hunter Biden formally entered a plea of not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday. It’s the first time a child of a sitting president has been in court to fight criminal charges. The three counts are from a gun purchase in 2018, while Hunter Biden was allegedly using illegal drugs. Prosecutors say he lied on a federal form when buying a pistol.

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty spoke with Gerard Filitti, senior counsel with The Lawfare Project in New York, about how these cases could play out.