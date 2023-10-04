Four Suspects Arrested In North Charlotte After Stealing Vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD arrested two adults and two juveniles after tracking a stolen vehicle that triggered a precautionary lockdown at a nearby elementary school on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Outstanding job by CMPD's Crime Gun Suppression Team, Aviation Unit and K-9 Unit tracking down four stolen vehicle suspects who triggered a precautionary lockdown at David Cox Elementary in the North Division.

According to a tweet by CMPD, shortly before 3:00 p.m., CMPS’s Crime Gun Suppression Team began tracking the four suspects. Officers say the suspects jumped and ran from the stolen vehicle into a wooded area prompting a foot chase.

Shortly after, the suspects were apprehended and several firearms were recovered, according to a news release.