Interstate 40 Lane Closure Starts Next Week

STATESVILLE, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that maintenance crews will be working on Interstate 40 East near Statesville that will close one lane for repairs for two days, starting next week.

The right lane on I-40 near exit 162 and U.S. 64 is scheduled to be closed at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10th until 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 12th. The lane will be closed around the clock so that maintenance crews can safely perform concrete slab repairs. The ramp to exit 162 will remain open during this time.

It was previously announced that maintenance would start on the night of Tuesday, October 3rd, but has since been rescheduled one week later.

Drivers should remain alert, use caution, and reduce speed in the work zone, the NCDOT said.

