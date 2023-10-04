New Policies In Place For Union County Public School Stadium Events

UNION CO. – Parents are concerned about the safety of their students in Union County after a fight broke out at high school football game on Friday night.

Parents came to the school board meeting Tuesday evening wanting answers.

Kimberly Hansely was at the Monroe and Forrest Hill football game on Friday night, when a brawl started among fans.

“My concern is that you use the word safety when you use the stadium for graduation,” Hansely said, “and you give certain amount of tickets to parents, because you say it’s safety. What happens at a ball game when you allow unlimited gate sales. Well Friday night tells you what happens.”

Superintendent Andrew Houlihan, was the target of these questions, responding with answers and a plan of change for athletic events starting October 6th.

Effective Oct. 6, UCPS will implement the following protocols.