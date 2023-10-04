Weekend Cold Front Brings Coolest Lows In Over 150 Days

1/6

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — Temperatures will drastically drop in wake of a powerful cold front that is moving across the United States. As of Wednesday evening, the cold front is stretching from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast. As the front travels eastward it will lose a lot of its moisture. Locally, isolated showers are possible Friday evening, but most neighborhoods will not see measurable rainfall.

High temperatures on Saturday will top out near 70, but will struggle to reach 70 by Sunday. Low temperatures will be the biggest shock as overnight lows Saturday PM / Sunday AM fall into the 40s across the Piedmont and 30s across parts of the High Country.