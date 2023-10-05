As we leave summer behind and head into the cooler months, it is almost time to switch the direction of your ceiling fan. While some fans may operate differently, most models use counterclockwise rotation in the summer months and clockwise rotation in the winter.

When the fan is spinning counterclockwise it creates a ‘wind chill effect’. This allows the cool air to be forced straight down and spread out.

When the fan is spinning clockwise, the warm air gets trapped up high then eventually pushed down.

Be sure your ceiling fan is turned off before doing this. Locate the switch on the fan – it should be on the body of the fan. Slide the switch in the opposite direction.