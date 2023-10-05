Ancient Footprints Place Humans In America Thousands Of Years Earlier Than Previously Thought

1/4

New research conducted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and an international team of scientists reaffirms humans were in North America thousands of years earlier than previously thought.

The original discovery was announced in September 2021. The follow-up study that was released on Thursday confirms the findings. These ancient human footprints discovered in White Sands National Park in New Mexico are believed to be 21,000 to 23,000 years old.

It was previously thought that humans arrived in North America closer to 13,000 years ago.