Dick Butkus, Former Bears Linebacker, Dies At 80

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday evening that Hall of Fame linebacker and football legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight.

The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying, “Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL’s all-time greats.” He went on to say, “Dick’s intuition, toughness and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears.”

Dick Butkus was 80 years old.