CONCORD, N.C.– This weekend marks the 6th running of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2.32 mile road course consists of 17 turns with an infield road course and the high banks of the traditional oval. Ahead of Sunday’s race Rising’s Lauren McDonald got a chance to work with the crews that turn the traditional track into a road course for this week’s Do My Job.