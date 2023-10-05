“Operation Diamondback” Recovers $1.2 Million Worth Of Stolen Cars In York County

YORK CO., SC — Car crimes are going down in York County. A nearly year long sting is a big reason.

The York County Sheriff is calling Operation Diamondback a success and he has the numbers to back it up.

“We wanted to send a message, we’re not going to stand for criminal activity at the first exit when you come in to our wonderful state,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Operation Diamondback has tallied 51 arrests so far this year. 27 more are pending, to go along with 94 warrants served.

A lot of the focus was on Carowinds Blvd. An area with a lot of hotels and parking lots full of out of town cars.

74 stolen cars were found. The total value of the cars is $1.2 million. Half of the stolen cars recovered were from outside of York County.

The county also saw a 28% drop in car break-ins this year.

“It’s obviously manpower extensive but well but as you can see by the numbers, it’s well worth the investment,” explained Tolson.