YMCA Staff Member Arrested, Charged With Child Sex Crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The YMCA of Greater Charlotte tells WCCB that a former Y staff member has been arrested for alleged sex crimes against children.

21-year-old Elijah Donato was arrested by Carolina Beach Police last week for an alleged child sex crime there. He’s in the New Hanover County jail under half a million dollars bond.

Donato worked at the Harris YMCA and Camp Thunderbird in the Charlotte area from 2019 to 2023. YMCA leadership contacted parents of all campers who were assigned to a cabin with him at Camp Thunderbird, and they have since received a report of alleged abuse.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has fired Conato and banned him from all their properties and events. They tell us they are also cooperating with law enforcement.