Charlotte Man Charged For Stealing $3.6K From Landscaping Business In Denver

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A Charlotte man has been arrested and charged in connection to a break-in at a landscaping business in Denver, N.C., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Officers responded to the break-in on May 8th at New River Landscaping on Sinclair Street. At the time, officials said that someone cut through the fence surrounding the business and stole $3,600 worth of equipment from New River Landscaping’s vehicles.

Officials determined in an investigation that 39-year-old Charles Reynolds Wright was involved in the break-in and theft. He was arrested on October 4th by deputies in the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright was charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and felony possession of stolen goods. Deputies said that Wright is also responsible for another break-in incident at another landscaping company that took place in January of 2023.

Both cases are pending in court.