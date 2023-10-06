More than 25 People Identified And Charged For Fighting During Monroe High School Vs. Forest Hills High School Football Game

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department says more than 25 people have been identified and charged for fighting during the Monroe High School versus Forest Hills High School football game.

P0lice say they identified the individuals using social media videos and surveillance videos. Each of the people charged were actively engaged in the fights on Friday, September 29th, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police say each person identified have been, or will be, criminally charged and banned from UCPS events.

Of those identified, eight are adults, four are Monroe High School Students, five are Forest Hills High School students, five are Anson County students and four are non-student juveniles who reside in the City of Monroe.

Police are asking anyone else who may have information from the night of the fight to contact the School Resource Officer at 704-296-3130.