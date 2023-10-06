Panthers Kicker Eddy Pineiro Jr. Shares His Journey To The NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- For Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro Jr., “La Familia” is what matters most. Eddy is the first player in NFL history of Nicaraguan decent. His journey to the league began by making a sacrifice for his family that has led him to success on the football field, one kick at a time.

Eddy’s family’s dream to America began well before he was born. His dad, immigrated from Cuba meanwhile his mom immigrated from Nicaragua when she was just a teenager.

“They talk about it all the time; especially how bad things are in Cuba and Nicaragua right now with wars and stuff going on. My mom came when she was 14 when there was a war going on and she left and came to the United States. My Dad came when he was 12 from Cuba” says Eddy.

Eddy’s Dad played professional soccer for the Ft.Lauderdale Strikers, so soccer is in Eddy’s blood. In high school, Pineiro was Florida’s Gatorade player of the year. Playing soccer full time, he would practice kicking football on the side as well as having a stint as the kicker for his HS football team.

“The football coach was like “hey, we need a kicker”. I kicked for 2 games, and I quit. I didn’t want to play football; my passion is soccer. My whole goal in my head was I have to be better than my dad.”

He quit kicking twice,but decided to take his Father’s advice on giving it another shot. That’s when he went to Alabama to try out for legendary coach Nick Saban.

“I was like ok; I am going to Alabama who was national champs the year before. If I don’t get a scholarship, I am going to quit playing football forever – I am done kicking.”

Eddy went to Alabama for try outs, and that’s when everything changed. ” I went to Alabama, competed against like 400 guys ended up getting a scholarship and everything changed after that.” says Eddy.

Even making it to the kicking camp that ultimately would change the trajectory of his life hit close to home. Finances were tight at the time, that’s when his uncle stepped up in a big way.

“My Dad reached out to my uncle. We didn’t have any money at the time, and he wrote a check for I think $1,000 and he wrote pay me back when you play in the NFL.”

Eddy had his sights set on playing for the Alabama but came to the realization that his family wouldn’t be able to make the trips every weekend to watch him play. “They sat me down and had a serious conversation I will never forget. He said if you got to Alabama, me and your mom and brother and sister won’t be able to go to any of your games. At that point when I was going to college, they broke it to me – we don’t have any money. There’s no hiding it, we can’t go see you.” says Eddy.

That’s when he made the decision to play for the Florida Gators instead since it was closer to home, it meant more for him that his family can come watch him every weekend than playing for the Crimson Tide.

“Playing in college, I never played for myself. My biggest goal was to buy my parents a house, buy them a house.

I didn’t care what I had to do. With my first NFL check I was able to put a down payment on their first house and the rest is history. Now, I am just living a dream. If I never play again, I am happy the rest of my life.

As for that uncle that leant him the cash for the kicking camp? “The uncle is paid back, 10 times over. Trust me,

he’s very happy, Uncle is taken care of for sure.” says Eddy smiling and laughing.

As for Hispanic Heritage Month, it hits close to home – especially for his mom.

“For my mom, she can show all of her friends and cousins from Nicaragua. My son made it, he worked hard.

The biggest thing for me of Hispanic heritage month, is giving people hope.”