Statesville High School Football Game Postponed After Three People Are Arrested In Parking Lot

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A Statesville high school football game was postponed after three people were found in the parking lot with weapons.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department say they were notified of threats of mass violence. The three individuals arrested were not students. A decision was made in collaboration with school officials to suspend the game to protect individuals who attended the game.

All attendees evacuated the stadium safely.

“Iredell-Statesville Schools will always put safety first,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jeff James. “I find it disheartening that even the sanctity of community under Friday night lights is threatened by the escalating hate in our society. I am proud of our security system, the Statesville Police Department, and WTSA for ensuring all students and spectators were safe. I hate it for our fans, students, and community that we could not finish the game.”

The Statesville vs West Iredell game is set for Monday, 9th, 2023 at South Iredell High School without spectators.