Assault Investigation Underway In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An investigation is underway after a security guard shot a male who pointed a gun at a female during a domestic violence incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 8th, according to a tweet by CMPD.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on East 5th Street around 5:30 a.m. According to a news release, officers received word that a male pointed a firearm at a female during a domestic dispute. It was reported that a security guard discharged a firearm striking the male subject, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The security guard is cooperating with CMPD during the investigation.

No further details.