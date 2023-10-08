CMPD: One Dead After Assault In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with gunshot wounds in southwest Charlotte, according to a news release.

Officers with CMPD responded to a call on Baltimore Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday, October 7th. Upon arrival, officers reported a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital, later dying from his injuries. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Maurice Moore.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Check back for updates.