Amber Alert For Missing Four-Year-Old Girl From Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child. 4-year-old Paisley Grayson is approximately three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has red / orange hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing white jean shorts and a plain white tee-shirt.

Durham Police believe Paisley is with Mitchell Grayson. He is 37 years old, 5’11 and weighs about 175 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black work pants. Mitchell Grayson has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Police believe he left with Paisley in a gray, 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with NC tag HFS7433. It may have writing on the back that says, “Take a picture, it’ll last longer.”

He could possibly be headed to Moravian Falls, NC in Wilkes County, or South Carolina.

If you have any have seen Paisley Grayson or Mitchell Grayson, or know where they might be, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4434, or call 911.