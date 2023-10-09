August 2023 Teacher Of The Month: Angie Stump

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our August 2023 COIT Teacher of the Month, Angie Stump! Mrs. Stump is a Special Education teacher in the OCS program at North Lincoln High School. She was nominated by Jason Cranford.

Jason said the following of Mrs. Stump:

“It is my great pleasure and with total confidence that I write this letter to you on behalf of Mrs. Angie Stump. This past school year I was able to learn from Mrs. Stump as I was new to the high school setting. With no working knowledge of our OCS program, she was always willing to meet, plan, discuss, and brainstorm about our students. She exudes confidence, professionalism, a deep passion for teaching and learning, a genuine love and desire for students, and at the core is an innovator and problem-solver as it applies to our OCS program.

Mrs. Stump is a true, dedicated team player. She has spent the majority of her career at NLHS, and is truly devoted to seeing our school excel and improve. While being her direct supervisor as the Special Needs Administrator at NLHS, I was able to witness in great detail her deep passion for teaching, learning, and our students with special needs. She works in great collaboration with her EC TA, Mrs. Lawrence, and seeks out specific, targeted strategies to help her students become productive citizens beyond high school. Many times they can be seen helping out our custodians around the school, assisting at the Asbury Resource Center, and helping bus drivers maintain a clean bus for students.

Also, this year Mrs. Stump has volunteered for our OCS class to take over the responsibility of the staff vending machine. Students are learning valuable durable skills that will serve them well beyond high school. Mrs. Stump assumed extra duties this past school year, including taking over duties as our EC Department Chair, and oversaw our case management. She monitored our compliance with district and state expectations, as well as facilitating our EC department PLC meetings. Mrs. Stump displayed professionalism through her interactions with parents and school stakeholders. She works very closely with her parent stakeholder group, and facilitates her conferences and IEP meetings with great confidence and clarity.

Our children are successful because of the way in which our OCS program is led, which will not always show itself evident through assessment data but through the interactions between our OCS students and Stump. She has worked very hard to build solid, lasting relationships with her students and it shows in the many ways she cares for them by designing her program in such a way that enables them to be successful, yet is very challenging.

It is clear that Mrs. Stump has found her calling as a Special Education teacher in our OCS program, and balances her duties as a teacher and mother well. She teaches her students to strive for success and is a champion for them. She also models her expectations and pedagogical practices for others, and is seen by her peers as a true leader within the school.”